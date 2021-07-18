Councillor asks visitors to Connemara Beaches today to act responsibility in relation to parking

print

Visitors who are planning to visit beaches in Connemara are being advised to act responsibility when then they arrive, especially in relation to parking.

Parking along regional roads adjacent to beaches caused delays to traffic yesterday with some areas impassable at times.

Connemara North Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion explained that this was of huge concern as emergency services would be delayed if required and she is asking everyone to plan ahead and to park responsibility.

Councillor Mannion also expressed her concern about Dogs Bay and Gurteen Beaches where parking and overnight camping could have a detrimental effect on the Sand Dunes which are already under pressure from coastal erosion.

A conservation group has been set up for those beaches and Councillor Mannion concluded that to ensure that they will be there to be enjoyed for years to come everyone needs to work together to make sure that happens.