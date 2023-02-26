Councillor appeals for the public to attend Crime Prevention Meeting in Gort

Members of the public who live in the South Galway/North Clare area are being asked to attend a public meeting on Crime Prevention that will be held in the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort tomorrow evening.

The meeting will be attended by Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Michael Walsh and is due to the number of burglaries that have happened in the area in recent times.

The meeting is being organised by Fianna Fail Councillor Gerry Finnerty.

He told Galway Bay FM News that it is an important meeting for the people of the area.