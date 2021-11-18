Councillor alerts Gardaí as large group forms queue outside city bar for Christmas event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has alerted Gardaí as a large group of people have formed a queue for an event in a city centre bar.

Councillor Frank Fahy says that by 11am, over 100 people had formed a queue to gain entry into an Eyre Square pub outlet for what’s understood to be a Christmas themed party.

Similar gatherings have also been reported in the Woodquay area.

Councillor Fahy told Keith Finnegan on Gaway Talks such events could have a multiplier effect in the transmission of Covid 19 at a time when the Government has appealed to the public to reduce social contacts.

He argues it’s irresponsible…