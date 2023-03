Galway Bay FM newsroom – Social Democrats Councillor Alan Curran has officially taken his seat on Galway City Council.

At at meeting last evening, he took the chair vacated by former Councillor Owen Hanley, who resigned following allegations made against him on social media.

Councillor Curran is a secondary school teacher and a well-known cycling activist.

Speaking after the meeting, he said he has a few priorities for the coming year.