Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

Councillor Alan Cheevers claims Fianna Fail overlooked him as general election candidate due to “whispers” over his health 

City Councillor Alan Cheevers has claimed that Fianna Fail overlooked him as a general election candidate – due to “whispers” about his health.

Councillor Cheevers topped the poll in the recent local elections, taking the first seat in the City East ward.

He’s been extremely vocal about his battle with bowel cancer, and an advocate for increased awareness and health services.

At a convention in Oughterard earlier this month, Councillor John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige were selected to contest the Galway West constituency.

Councillor Cheevers told John Morley that he believes them to be excellent candidates who will run very strong campaigns.

But he claimed that the party did not even consider him due to “whispers” about his health.

