Councillor aims to block 5G roll-out in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A local Councillor is calling on Galway City Council not to roll-out 5G Internet in the city over health concerns.

Independent Councillor Colette Connolly has submitted a motion in opposition to 5G ahead of Monday’s City Council’s ordinary meeting.

Councillor Connolly’s concerns follow a recent appeal to the EU from 180 scientists and doctors, from 36 countries, warning of the dangerous exposure to electromagnetic radiation caused by 5G.

The motion also calls on the Commission for Regulation of Utilities to deny licensing 5G roll-out, and for the Environment Minister Richard Bruton to form a working group to establish the facts about the radiation impact of 5G.

In the past few months councillors in Clare, Leitrim, Sligo and Wicklow have passed motions raising objections to 5G on health grounds.

Councillor Connolly says locals are concerned about the dangers associated with 5G.