Council urged to light up City Hall in show of support for border counties

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The Chief Executive of Galway City Council is being urged to light up City Hall in support of the Border Communities Against Brexit.

On October 17th, the European Council will meet to discuss whether Britain will leave the EU with or without a deal.

Ahead of the summit, Border Communities Against Brexit are asking local authorities across the country to take part in a national evening of solidarity on October 16th, by lighting up key buildings in yellow.

Labour City Councillor Neil McNelis wants Galway to show its support for the campaign






