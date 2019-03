Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to include a condition on future planning permissions for Oranhill in Oranmore, that a Neighbourhood Centre be built.

Residents of the estate have previously lobbied the council for the installation of community facilities – such as a playground and playing pitch.

However, according to Councillor Martina Kinane, the council has failed to progress any such facilities.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…