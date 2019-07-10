Council to trial free parking at large Athenry car park in September

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The county council is to trial free car parking at the Backlawn car park beside Kenny Park in Athenry.

The trial will begin on the first of September and last until the 31st of November.

It’s in an effort to encourage more use of the car park which local councillors argue is underused – with only around five out of 99 spaces being occupied during weekdays.

It’s hoped an increase in the use of the Backlawn car park will free up the streets of the town and encourage more people to come to Athenry for shopping.

