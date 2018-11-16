Council to sell tiny landlocked site in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has agreed to sell a tiny landlocked parcel of land in the city centre – which was leased for almost 150 years in 1927.

The curious case arose at last evening’s meet of the local authority – and not all councillors were convinced it was the right move.

At this weeks’s meeting of the City Council, it was proposed that the local authority dispose of land at the rear of Clare House, at Middle Street.

The tiny site is just .017 acres and is completely landlocked – fronted by a commerical premises with overhead apartments.

The miniscule parcel of land is under a 146 year lease – which dates back to May 1927.

The land is essentially useless to the City Council and the owners of the property at Clare House are seeking to acquire the freehold.

The site was independently valued at 15 thousand euro – but Councillor Colette Connolly questioned this valuation for a city centre holding.

In the end, she was the only member to vote against the sale of the property to Blackrock Society Limited.