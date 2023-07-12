Council to seek funding to improve safety on road near Sylane National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors have backed a motion to seek funding to improve safety on a road beside Sylane National School in Corofin.

A recent council meeting heard the Board of Management at the school are concerned with traffic problems in the area during peak times.

It was suggested a private road at the side of the school be taken under council control to address the safety concerns.

However, Director of Services Derek Pender said that could not be done without securing independent funding.

Councillor Pete Roche told our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer the council will explore a number of options: