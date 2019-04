Galway Bay fm newsroom – Alternative accommodation is being explored for Traveller families who live at an overcrowded halting site in Salthill.

At a meeting of the city council this week, it was stated that the Diocese of Galway, which owns the Cúl Trá site, is considering taking it back.

Acting Director of Services with the city council, Dermot Mahon, told councillors that the council is currently negotiating an extension of the lease for the Cúl Trá site.