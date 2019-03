Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for access to a new modular homes development at Westside in the city are to be revised.

A public meeting, chaired by Councillor Mike Cubbard, took place recently about the planned housing which is aimed at getting people out of temporary accommodation in B&Bs and hotels.

A number of concerns had been expressed about access to the site behind Westside library.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…