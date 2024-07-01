Council to look at removing oversized headstones in Tuam cemetery

Share story:

Galway County Council is to examine the possibility of removing oversized headstones in Tuam cemetery.

At a meeting of councillors this week, a commitment was given by senior staff to look at existing bye-laws to see what can be done.

Councillor Donagh Killilea said the overall condition of the graveyard is a major issue for locals.

He says he’s allocated money for improvement works – and he’s eager to see those works started.