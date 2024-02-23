Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate

Share story:
Council taking firm steps to combat illegal dumping in Loughrea estate

Galway County Council is taking firm steps to combat repeated illegal dumping in a Loughrea estate.

It’s to erect two gates to stop dumping in a field adjacent to Fahy Gardens.

There was such a volume of rubbish dumped there recently that four skips were needed to take it away.

There’s also been complaints of giant rats in the estate as a result of the massive build-up of waste.

Councillor Declan Kelly told David Nevin local residents have been putting up with the situation for far too long.

Share story:

Man hospitalised after assault in Ballinasloe town

A man has been hospitalised after an alleged assault in Ballinasloe town. Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents which occurred this morning. The...

Number of Ukrainians living in Galway nears 6,000 on eve of second anniversary of invasion

The number of Ukrainians now living in Galway has almost reached 6,000. The majority are living in either Connemara or in the city. The statistics are bei...

Young man arrested in connection with drugs seizure in Renmore

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Renmore valued at approximately €64,000 While on patrol on the Renmore Roa...

Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in Mervue this afternoon. Platform 94 – formerly known ...