Council submits plan for 17 million euro city rejuvenation project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has submitted a plan for a 17 million euro project – which would see the development of public spaces in the city – for funding approval.

The plan has been submitted to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under Call 2 of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

It details five separate projects which aim to support the city’s long-term growth by providing new and improved public spaces in the city centre.

The projects will create safe and attractive meeting places in the city that encourage social interaction and dwell time, accommodate activities and events, and that are accessible to all members of the public.

They aim to add to the image of the city, attract economic opportunities and investment and support the city as a tourist destination.

They include the rejuvenation of Eyre Square to a cost of over 2 million euro, the creation of new public spaces at the Cathedral Plaza and Woodquay with an estimated cost of over 1 million euro each, and the rejuvenation of the space at Fishmarket and Spanish Parade, costing over 1 and a half million euro and nearly 2 million euro respectively.

The plan also commits to a cross city link and the pedestrianisation of specific city streets – totalling a cost of 9 million euro.