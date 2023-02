Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is seeking funding for the full re-design of the layout of Derrydonnell Cross in Athenry.

It would include a safety audit at the junction this year, with the aim of creating a more straightforward layout for traffic.

The council has made a submission to the Department of Transport to make it a priority for 2023.

Councillor David Collins outlines what measures could improve safety at the cross: