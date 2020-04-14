Council says Town Hall staff impacted by temporary lay-offs will return to contracts when normal service resumes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council says contracts of Town Hall staff affected by temporary lay-offs will remain valid once normal service resumes at the facility.

The Town Hall Theatre which comes under the remit of the local authority was closed on 12th March following government COVID 19 measures.

This led to a number of temporary lay-offs.

Local councillor John Connolly has since written to the Chief Executive seeking clarity on whether council staff lay-offs are being considered.

The Fianna Fail Councillor has written to Brendan McGrath asking for clarity on whether the current employment levels will be maintained.

Councillor Connolly says he understand that the current economic climate is uncertain but as a first option, staff could be redeployed to other areas.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council says as the Theatre is closed to the public for the foreseeable future, the local authority is not in a position to offer hours of work to those with irregular hour contracts.

However, the statement adds that contracts of the affected staff will remain valid once normal service resumes at the Town Hall.