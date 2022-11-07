Council says it has “no intention” of banning watersports from county beaches

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway County Council has moved to stress it has absolutely no intention whatsoever of banning watersports from beaches across Galway.

There’s been fierce debate in recent days over new draft bye-laws covering county beaches.

Among the measures will be bans on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards near swimmers.

But some have interpreted that to mean that watersports will not be allowed on beaches where swimmers are present.

However, at County Hall today, management stressed to Connemara councillors that’s absolutely not the case – and no-one wants to see watersports banned.

David Nevin spoke to Councillor Noel Thomas following the meeting.