Council refuses permission for new housing development in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for new housing in Claregalway has been turned down.

DWK Limited has been refused planning permission for the construction of 30 houses at Lakeview.

The development would have involved the demolition of a bungalow and the construction of 30 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

In refusing permission for the housing at Lakeview, Claregalway, the county council states that it would be contrary to the objectives of the Gaeltacht Plan.

The council says a development of this type and scale would also be premature pending the upgrade of the local road network.