Council refuses permission for controversial waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has refused permission for a controversial waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

It’s after more than 2-thousand objections were submitted to the council over the licence application.

The proposed development was planned to be located in the Poolboy area near the River Suck where waste would be temporarily deposited and sorted.

Last year, the High Court overturned a decision by the county council granting the waste permit, however a new application for a licence was submitted earlier this year.

However, concerns were raised by local “Ballinasloe Says No” group about the potential environmental impact the facility and its associated waste vehicles could have in the area.

Local councillor Aisling Dolan says the county council has refused to grant a permit to the applicant on the basis it did not provide enough evidence to demonstrate that there would be no adverse impact to the environment.