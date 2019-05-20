Council progresses new social housing development in Ballybane and Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are moving forward for social housing on the east and west side of the city.

The city council has advertised the tender for the contract to build 58 homes at Monivea Road, Rocklands Avenue in Ballybane and awarded the contract for another housing development in Knocknacarra.

Last week, city councillors voted to approve the Part 8 planning application for the social housing in Ballybane, allowing it to go forward to the tenders phase.

The deadline for submissions of interest in the construction contract is June 12th.

Meanwhile, the contract has been awarded for the construction of 78 social housing units on the west side of the city.

The works consist of the construction of houses and apartments as Phase 2 of the Ard Cré development at Ballymoneen Road.

The contract, which is worth more than 13 million euro, has been awarded to JJ Rhatigan and Company based at Father Griffin Road in the city.