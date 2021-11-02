Council offers reassurances on new social housing in Tuam operated by Peter McVerry Trust

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has moved to reassure councillors over new social housing units in the centre of Tuam operated by the Peter McVerry Trust.

A recent meeting heard concerns over the concentration of almost a dozen units in one location and the lack of local consultation on the plans.

The 11 units acquired by the Peter McVerry Trust at Shop Street are a mix of one-bed and two-bed units.

Reacting to the news last month, several councillors expressed concern over the concentrated nature of the units in a central location, as well as a complete lack of consultation at local level.

Also raised was a range of alleged ongoing issues with tenants at an existing property in Tuam operated by the charity – including regular attendances by Gardaí.

However, at this week’s meeting of the Tuam municipal district, management at Galway County Council moved to allay concerns over the new development, noting there are tenancy agreements and management plans in place.

It was further stated that the Peter McVerry Trust is an approved housing body, not a housing first provider – and it will not just be homeless services as suggested by some, but will pull people off the housing list.

It was also noted that the charity has made welcome improvements to the units at Shop Street, and they’re now of a very high standard.