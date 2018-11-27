Council not approached by government about use of Galway Airport for islands service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has not been contacted by any government department about the use of Galway Airport for an air service to the Aran Islands.

Councillor Jim Cuddy raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the council.

He suggested using the airport in Carnmore for a service to the Aran Islands in the event of no resolution between the Department and Aer Arann after December 6th.

Aer Arann plans to end its PSO service from Na Minna airport in Inverin to the islands on December 6th.

The current proposal is to provide an air service from Shannon if no resolution is found.

The Independent councillor says this doesn’t make sense and the airport in Carnmore would be more appropriate.

Councillor Cuddy says he will now liaise with Independent T.D Noel Grealish in order to lobby the government to consider Galway Airport.

Meanwhile, Councillor Cuddy says Galway Flying Club have been waiting since October for a decision on an extension of its lease at the airport.

The lease expires on Decemeber 15th and the council still hasn’t made a decision.