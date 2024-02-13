Galway Bay FM

Council meeting hears flood gates won’t prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge

A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devastating flooding in Clarinbridge

40 homes and up to 20 businesses in the area suffered extensive damage after Storm Debi hit in November 2023.

Galway County Council is to draft in consultants to carry out a study, to understand what exactly happened, and find a solution to prevent future floods

However, Acting Senior Executive Engineer Enda Mulryan revealed at the meeting that flood gates would not be sufficient to protect buildings from such flooding seen last year.

Councillor Martina Kinnane spoke to Sarah Slevin to give her reaction to the revelations.

