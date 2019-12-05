Council maintenance team to investigate cracks in Lawlor’s Bridge on N65

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cracks have been discovered in a heavily trafficked bridge near Kilmeen Cross on the N65.

The structural damage to Lawlor’s Bridge, has been noted by members of the Kilmeen Cross Action Group – in the course of works being carried out in the area.

In recent weeks improvement works have been ongoing along the N65, including the installation of safety barriers along the stretch of road known as the “bog road.”

An estimated nine thousand vehicles travel along the N65 daily, with many travelling over Lawlor’s Bridge.

