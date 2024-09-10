Council looks to pilot ‘tourism tax’ for sustainable tourism development

Galway City Council is looking to become a pilot for a new ‘tourism tax’ to support sustainable tourism development.

The motion was brought forward by Labour Councilor Helen Ogbu and was widely supported by councilors.

The tax would be imposed on short-term stay accommodation and be reinvested directly into local services that benefit both residents and visitors.

Mayor of Galway Peter Keane, who previously put forward a similar motion, says there is plenty of potential for it in Galway