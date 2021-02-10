Council investigating increased dog fouling in the city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The council is currently investigating an increase in dog fouling across the city.

City Council Senior Planner Carmel Kilcoyne confirmed at this week’s Local Authority meeting that an investigation has been launched following a number of complaints from the public.

During a debate on plans to improve Ballyloughane beach in the eastside of the City, Councillor Terry O’Flaherty asked the Council Executive if anything is being done to curb the spread of dog and horse faeces on the beach.

Senior Planner Carmel Kilcoyne told the meeting, that while the council has no way of stopping people from bringing horses down to the beach at present, the ongoing issue of dog fouling across the city is being investigated.

Ms Kilcoyne told the meeting that there has been a noticeable rise in the amount of animal waste being left on city footpaths in recent months – something which she claimed maybe partly due to an increase in people walking with pets during lockdown.

She said the council is looking for solutions to the citywide issue – describing it as a serious problem.

Ms Kilcoyne added that animal fouling could have a knock-on effect for the likes of Ballyloughane beach when it comes to water testing.

She said animal faeces can contaminate water samples and show up as e-coli – therefore potentially impacting a beaches’ clean water rating.