Galway city one of 13 councils without vacant home officer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city is one of the 13 councils across the country yet to hire a full time vacant home officer.

Only 18 of the country’s councils have succeeded in establishing such an officer by the end of June, which was the deadline imposed by Housing Minister Darragh O Brien.

According to the Irish Times, Galway city has not hired a full time officer, alongside Cork county, Donegal, Carlow, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The posts were seen by the Government as vital to aid the process of re-purposing vacant properties to address the shortage of housing.