Council grants approval for expansion of Lidl in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Discount supermarket chain Lidl has secured approval from the county council to expand its Oranmore store.

Planners have granted permission for the proposed development at Carraig Láir Shopping Centre.

The expansion of Lidl in Oranmore will include the extension of the gross floor space of the existing building at ground floor level.

This would result in an increase to the retail sales area and changes to the ground floor layout.

Among the conditions attached to the expansion of Lidl in Oranmore is a requirement all operations on site are carried out so that air emissions or odour don’t interfere with local amenities or the environment.