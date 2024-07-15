15 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Council criticised over lack of progress on “promised” footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

Share story:
Council criticised over lack of progress on “promised” footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane

The County Council is taking criticism over a lack of progress on a promised footpath and cycle lane between Ardrahan and Labane.

At a meeting of Gort/Kinvara councillors, Councillor PJ Murphy raised ongoing construction works on a social housing development in Ardrahan.

He said he’d supported this on the basis of a promise that pedestrian and cycle lanes would be developed to Labane, alongside the ten homes at Caisláin Raithlín.

But Fine Gael Councillor Murphy says this hasn’t happened – and explains why it’s so essential.

Share story:

Increased bus shelters and bus stops in Ballinasloe area despite lack of buses

Plans are being advanced for new bus shelters in Mountbellew, Moylough and at the Marina in Ballinasloe. Tender processes have begun, and there are also p...

Galway International Arts Festival officially begins

The 2024 Galway International Arts Festival will be officially launched tonight. The festival runs over the next two weeks, with a packed programme of art...

Double win for West of Ireland Lotto players in Saturday night draw!

Mayo player becomes 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2024  Celebrations in Galway after weekend player scoops €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 draw Lotto p...

Galway International Arts Festival encourages attendees to leave their cars at home this July

The Galway International Arts Festival and its partners are asking people planning to attend this year’s festival to use public transport and active...