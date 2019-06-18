Council council agrees priority guidelines for planned affordable housing scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has passed a scheme of priority for the government’s affordable housing plan.

The scheme determines how applicants for affordable housing will be prioritised if demand exceeds supply.

The highest priority will be given to applicants who meet certain criteria such as income threshold, family size, members attending schools in the area and members working in the area.

The motion to adopt this scheme was proposed by Gort-Kinvara area councillor Joe Byrne just one day ahead of the government’s deadline.

Affordable homes to buy will be delivered under a new statutory scheme with further regulations and detailed guidance to be issued by government to local authorities in due course.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne says the move puts affordable purchasing on a statutory footing – to hear Cllr Byrne tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…