4 September 2024

Council considering repurposing defunct Salthill Tourist Office as business hub

The defunct Salthill Tourist Office may be given a new lease of life as a business hub – over a decade after it closed.

The building ceased operating as a tourist office in 2012 and has proved difficult to redevelop due to its zoning.

Galway City Council is looking to change that, and is exploring a number of options – including opening a tech hub with the help of Enterprise Ireland.

Labour City Councillor Níall McNelis says its an eyesore and businesses in the area want to see the site in use.

