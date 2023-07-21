Council confirms no shortage of lifeguards on Galway beaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Water Safety Development Officer says there is no shortage of lifeguards on county and city beaches.

Shane Coogan says Galway City and County Lifeguard Service is fully-staffed and operational for the summer season.

Local authorities across Ireland had recently reported a scarcity of lifeguards, however Galway is not suffering the same problem.

There are currently 55 lifeguards hired for beaches across the city and county – which outnumbers the 45 positions available.

Deputy CEO of Water Safety Ireland, Roger Sweeney says while it’s positive the beaches are well monitored, people still need to be careful in the water: