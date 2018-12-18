Council chiefs criticised over future use of Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and County Councils have been criticised for not ensuring the future use of the site in Carnmore for an airport.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the county council this week while discussing the renewal of a lease for Galway Flying Club.

Councillor Jim Cuddy claimed that the CEOs of both councils seem ‘hellbent’ on Galway not having an airstrip.

He asked the council executive what plans they have to provide an airstrip in the future for use by Galway Flying Club.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says the Galway Airport site should be considered a site now, not an airport anymore.

More at 4