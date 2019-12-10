Council awards 50 grants to city clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has awarded 50 grants to various sports clubs in the city for 2020.
€120 thousand euro has been allocated in total to clubs from a wide range main stream and minority sports.
20 clubs have been awarded grant allocations of over €3000, inlcuding: The 14TH Galway Scout Group, The Corrib Waterpolo Club, Galway Bohemians AFC, Galway Judo Club, Galway Kayak Club, Galway Swimming Club, The Knocknacarra Football Club, Laser Swimming Club, Merlin Woods Sports Club, Mervue United, The Olympic Boxing Club, Renmore AFC Limited, Renmore Gymnastics Club, Renmore Judo Club, Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club, Shark Swimming Club Ltd, St James GAA, St Michaels G.A.A. Club, Titans Basketball and the Tribes Water Polo Club.
Meanwhile, the remaining 30 clubs have been granted between €150 and €3000.
The grants will go towards the cost of equipment, coaching, travel and up-skilling of volunteers.
See below the full list –
13TH Galway Scouts Renmore – €2,700
14TH Galway Scout Group – €3,500
1ST Galway Scout Group St Josephs – €2,000
32nd Menlo Scouts – €2,500
Áras Badminton Club – €150
Ballybane Sports & Community Sports Ltd – €2,000
Castlegar Athletics Club – €2,800
Castlegar GAA Club – €600
Corrib Rangers – €1,000
Corrib Waterpolo Club – €3,000
Cumann Siul Cois Coiribe – €1,800
Fr Griffins Eire Og GFC – €1,000
Galway Bay Rugby Club – €2,000
Galway Bohemians AFC – €3,500
Galway City Harriers €900
Galway City Sailing Club – €2,400
Galway City School of Judo – €1,000
Galway Hibernians – €2,500
Galway Judo Club – €3,000
Galway Kayak Club – €3,500
Galway Shotokan Karate Club – €1,800
Galway Swimming Club – €3,500
Galway Triathlon Club – €2,800
Galway Tribesmen Rugby League Club – €750
Greenfields Hockey Club – €2,500
Horses Connect Special Olympics Equestrian Club – €700
Knocknacarra Football Club – €3,500
Knocknacarra Judo Club – €2,800
Laser Swimming Club – €3,000
Liam Mellows GAA Club – €2,500
Merlin Woods Sports Club – €3,500
Merlin Woods Tennis Club – €800
Mervue United – €3,500
Olympic Boxing Club – €3,300
Our Lady’s Boys Club Youth Club (OLBC) – €1,000
Port of Galway Sea Scouts (24th Galway) – €2,500
Rahoon Newcastle GAA – €2,500
Renmore AFC Limited – €3,000
Renmore Gymnastics Club – €3,500
Renmore Judo Club – €3,000
Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club – €3,000
Shark Swimming Club Ltd – €3,500
St James GAA – €3,500
St Michaels G.A.A. Club – €3,500
Titans Basketball Club – €3,500
Tribes Basketball Club Galway – €600
Tribes Water Polo Club – €3,200
Tribesmen Rowing Club – €2,800
West Karate Club – €2,500
West United AFC – €1,600