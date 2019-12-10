Council awards 50 grants to city clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has awarded 50 grants to various sports clubs in the city for 2020.

€120 thousand euro has been allocated in total to clubs from a wide range main stream and minority sports.

20 clubs have been awarded grant allocations of over €3000, inlcuding: The 14TH Galway Scout Group, The Corrib Waterpolo Club, Galway Bohemians AFC, Galway Judo Club, Galway Kayak Club, Galway Swimming Club, The Knocknacarra Football Club, Laser Swimming Club, Merlin Woods Sports Club, Mervue United, The Olympic Boxing Club, Renmore AFC Limited, Renmore Gymnastics Club, Renmore Judo Club, Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club, Shark Swimming Club Ltd, St James GAA, St Michaels G.A.A. Club, Titans Basketball and the Tribes Water Polo Club.

Meanwhile, the remaining 30 clubs have been granted between €150 and €3000.

The grants will go towards the cost of equipment, coaching, travel and up-skilling of volunteers.

See below the full list –

13TH Galway Scouts Renmore – €2,700

14TH Galway Scout Group – €3,500

1ST Galway Scout Group St Josephs – €2,000

32nd Menlo Scouts – €2,500

Áras Badminton Club – €150

Ballybane Sports & Community Sports Ltd – €2,000

Castlegar Athletics Club – €2,800

Castlegar GAA Club – €600

Corrib Rangers – €1,000

Corrib Waterpolo Club – €3,000

Cumann Siul Cois Coiribe – €1,800

Fr Griffins Eire Og GFC – €1,000

Galway Bay Rugby Club – €2,000

Galway Bohemians AFC – €3,500

Galway City Harriers €900

Galway City Sailing Club – €2,400

Galway City School of Judo – €1,000

Galway Hibernians – €2,500

Galway Judo Club – €3,000

Galway Kayak Club – €3,500

Galway Shotokan Karate Club – €1,800

Galway Swimming Club – €3,500

Galway Triathlon Club – €2,800

Galway Tribesmen Rugby League Club – €750

Greenfields Hockey Club – €2,500

Horses Connect Special Olympics Equestrian Club – €700

Knocknacarra Football Club – €3,500

Knocknacarra Judo Club – €2,800

Laser Swimming Club – €3,000

Liam Mellows GAA Club – €2,500

Merlin Woods Sports Club – €3,500

Merlin Woods Tennis Club – €800

Mervue United – €3,500

Olympic Boxing Club – €3,300

Our Lady’s Boys Club Youth Club (OLBC) – €1,000

Port of Galway Sea Scouts (24th Galway) – €2,500

Rahoon Newcastle GAA – €2,500

Renmore AFC Limited – €3,000

Renmore Gymnastics Club – €3,500

Renmore Judo Club – €3,000

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club – €3,000

Shark Swimming Club Ltd – €3,500

St James GAA – €3,500

St Michaels G.A.A. Club – €3,500

Titans Basketball Club – €3,500

Tribes Basketball Club Galway – €600

Tribes Water Polo Club – €3,200

Tribesmen Rowing Club – €2,800

West Karate Club – €2,500

West United AFC – €1,600