Council asked to investigate car parking ‘chaos’ at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has been asked to investigate car parking at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir.

Local Councillor Jim Cuddy says there is absolute ‘pandemonium’ at peak collection hours at the Claregalway school.

He says between 3 and 4pm, vehicles are often parked over the full length of footpaths – rendering them unusable for students.

He believes that when granting planning permission for the school, the County Council did not make adequate provision for car parking at peak times.

Independent Councillor Cuddy says something has to be done before an accident happens….