GBFM Newsroom – A Cost of Living protest will be held in Galway city on November 12th, to coincide with nationwide protests on the same day.

It comes as a Barnardos survey today found 26% of parents haven’t been able to put meals on the table over the past year due to rising costs.

The Galway protest will march from the Town Hall Theatre to Spanish Arch.

Adrian Curran of the Cost of Living Coalition feels Galway is badly impacted by the current crisis: