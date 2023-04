Corry’s Field Walkway is reopening to the public as refurbishment works worth €250,000 have been completed.

The enhancement project came about in 2019, and Galway County Council have confirmed the construction work is now completed.

To celebrate the completion, the public are invited to its official reopening tomorrow afternoon from 1:15PM.

It will be hosted by Cathaoirleach Michael Moegie Maher, who says the works really enhance the local amenity.