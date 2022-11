Galway Bay fm newsroom – Corrofin musician Enda Scahill has become just the second Irish person to win the Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

The accolade, launched by the Grammy-award winning musician and actor Steve Martin, recognises excellence in banjo musicians.

Enda is a 4-time All-Ireland Champion and a founding member of We Banjo 3.

Enda will receive $25,000 in prize money and shared his reaction while on Galway Talks: