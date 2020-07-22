Corrib Great Southern Hotel owners urged to meet local TDs over future of the controversial site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has called on the owners of the derelict Corrib Great Southern Hotel in the city to meet with Galway West representatives over the future of the vacant site.

The property which is owned by Comer Group Ireland, has been the scene of number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in recent years, including several fires.

Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell has today written to the Comer Group to request that they meet with Galway West public representatives via an online link or a socially distanced physical meeting.

She’s urging the owners to clarify plans for the site and to listen to the concerns of local residents and businesses.

The call follows a proposal last week from the Comer Brothers to Galway city council for the demolition of the vacant building over the coming months.

