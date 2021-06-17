Corrib Farming Ltd appears before Tuam court over breach of Fisheries Acts

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Corrib Farming Ltd of Tuam has been convicted after pleading guilty to a breach of the Fisheries Acts, on Tuesday, 22nd of September 2020.

At a hearing in Tuam District Court last week (8th of June), Senior Fisheries Environmental Officer with Inland Fisheries Ireland, gave evidence of tracing the source of a significant pollution event on the Suileen River back to a pipe emanating from the company’s farm in Tuam.

The initial report was made by a member of the public to IFI and upon investigation, heavy algal growth was found in the river.

These were indicators of nutrient enrichment of the water body, covering approximately 4km downstream of the discharge point, whereafter it enters the Clare River.

Water samples taken as part of the investigation confirmed that the farm discharge had caused water pollution of the Suileen River.

The company fully co-operated and undertook to remedy the situation immediately.

Judge James Faughnan convicted Corrib Farming Ltd. and directed that the company pay €1000 towards restorative works on the Lough Corrib catchment, as well as laboratory expenses and legal costs.