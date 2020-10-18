Corrandulla to host meeting of Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This month’s meeting of Galway County Council will be held in Corrandulla for the first time ever, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The local authority is unable to use the Council Chamber due to level 3 restrictions – and will instead use Corrandulla Community Hall.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Councillor James Charity, says it’s vital in the current times that a venue can be found, and has extended his thanks to Annaghdown Parish Council for their support.

The meeting will get underway at Corrandulla Community Hall tomorrow. (Mon 19th)

