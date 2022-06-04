Corrandulla Nursing Home deemed compliant in 11 out of 15 inspection categories

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A HIQA report has found Corrandulla Nursing Home has been deemed compliant with regulations in 11 out of the 15 categories assessed.

The report assessed the facility based on 15 criteria – and found some improvements were needed in a number of areas including the premises, as well as infection prevention.

Feedback from residents on the day of the inspection was that the centre is a nice place to live with caring staff that knew residents very well.

Inspectors found the home to be clean and pleasant throughout with a homely atmosphere thanks to the efforts of management and staff.

Their conclusion was that Corrandulla Nursing Home is a good centre with a responsive team of staff delivering good standards of care and support.

The issues included protective equipment not used in line with best practice, gaps in staffing rosters, and residents having potential access to areas that could present a danger,

