Corrandulla NS wins trophy at national science competition

Galway Bay FM Newsroom-A county primary school has received a top award at a national science competition

Corrandulla National School took third place at the Schools Teaching Awareness of Randomised Trials Awards, held at University of Galway.

The START competition is a project-based annual event to encourage pupils across the country to learn about the importance of clinical trials.

Pupils at Corrandulla National School won a trophy for their investigation into the impact of mindfulness on concentration in the classroom.

Techniques such as colouring, storytelling, breathing techniques, yoga and sensory play were tested- and the children’s emotions and feeelings were captured.

They concluded that children were happier after a mindfulness break, and were less likely to fidget, misbehave or disrupt the class.