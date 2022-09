Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Corrandulla farmer has taken a top prize at the All-Ireland Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

Eamonn Burke won gold in the two furrow tractor competition against 15 competitors from across the country.

Eamonn is a beef and tillage farmer and a former winner of the Macra/FBD Young Beef Farmer of the Year.

He says he’s delighted to bring the win home to Corrandulla.