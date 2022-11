Construction work on the 13 million euro Health Care facilities at Old Grove in Tuam is expected to be completed in February 2023.

Works, which started in June 2021, will see the site transformed into a modern mental health day hospital and disabilities service unit.

Planning permission was granted in 2017 for the part-demolition, refurbishment, and remodelling of the building in two phases.

Local TD Sean Canney says it will hugely benefit people in Tuam and North Galway: