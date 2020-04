Galway Bay fm newsroom – Restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus have been extended for another three weeks.

They were due to end on Sunday night, but will now expire after the May Bank Holiday weekend on May 5th.

Announcing the decision the Taoiseach said the scarifies to date were making a difference and the spread of the virus had slowed.

However, Leo Varadkar says we cannot be complacent and lose focus.