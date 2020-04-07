Coronavirus community assessment hub to open in Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A coronavirus community assessment hub at Merlin Park Hospital will begin seeing patients with GP referrals this week.

The Podiatry Unit at Merlin Park has been transformed into a dedicated community hub for Galway.

[The aim of the hub is to divert mildly symptomatic patients away from acute hospitals, by providing a facility where they can be assessed by a team of nurses, doctors and physiotherapists.

The public is advised, that the hub does not offer a walk-in service and can only be accessed via a GP referral.

The centre has been set up for patients who are confirmed as COVID positive and who require a face to face clinical assessment.

The Merlin Park unit will operate between 8am to 8pm, from Monday to Sunday.

A dedicated hub has also been established at the County Clinic in Castlebar this week, while the venue for a unit in Roscommon has yet to be confirmed.