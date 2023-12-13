Corofin residents seek measures to tackle highs speeds on road into village

Corofin residents are looking for measures to tackle excessively high speeds on a local road in the village.

A group of residents made a presentation to a meeting of Tuam councillors this week.

Their concern relates to the L2123, from the junction with the N83 to Corofin United Football Club.

They want to see the speed limit reduced from 80km/h to 50km/h.

Resident Dave Clarke says at the moment, excessive speed is a big problem.